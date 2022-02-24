Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 912 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.27. 2,172,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,251,559. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

