Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.45 million to $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 549,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 632,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

