Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.45 million to $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.
NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 632,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
