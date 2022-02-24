Synergy (SNRG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Synergy has a market cap of $202,883.35 and approximately $7.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synergy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00226884 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Synergy Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Synergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

