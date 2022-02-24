Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 435 ($5.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Synthomer Plc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of polymer products derived from petrochemical monomers. It offers coatings, construction, gloves, carpets, paper, adhesives, foam, and health and protection. The company operates through the Europe and North America, and Asia and Rest of the World segment.

