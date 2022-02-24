Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Raised to Buy at Argus

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.