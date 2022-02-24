Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.41

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 56315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

