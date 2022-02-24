Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $29,888.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

