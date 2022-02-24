Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.21 on Thursday, reaching $359.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.70 and its 200-day moving average is $569.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

