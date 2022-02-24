Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 416 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,188,317 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

