Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,086. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

