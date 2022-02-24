TEGNA Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

TEGNA has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,398,000 after purchasing an additional 730,363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

