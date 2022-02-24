TEGNA Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
TEGNA has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.59.
TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.