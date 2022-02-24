Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

TFX traded up $15.71 on Thursday, reaching $338.06. The company had a trading volume of 381,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,852. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.40. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.09.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

