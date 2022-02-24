Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $391.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.73.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $322.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day moving average of $346.46. Teleflex has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Teleflex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.