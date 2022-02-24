TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.94

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 1590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 94.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.