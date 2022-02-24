Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tenaris were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

