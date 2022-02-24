Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

