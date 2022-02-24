Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.
About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.