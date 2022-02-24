Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

THC stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.20. 52,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 178,273 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

