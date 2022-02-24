Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 52,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

