Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 218,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,499,344 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $19.35.
Several research firms have recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.46.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.