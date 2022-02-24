Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.48 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.45. The company had a trading volume of 308,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,840. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $132,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,501,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $2,851,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

