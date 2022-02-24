Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Shares Up 1.4%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 2,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $415,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

