Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153,940 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $223,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Texas Roadhouse Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.