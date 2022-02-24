Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.
NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $110.75.
In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
