Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

