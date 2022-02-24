Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.