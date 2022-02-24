Tezos Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $280.21 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00007821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00162987 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 907,248,955 coins and its circulating supply is 879,138,980 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

