The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $782.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $782.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.48 million and the lowest is $774.10 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $627.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 131,942 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAKE traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 969,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,837. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

