The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 10th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 3.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.97. 9,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock valued at $206,868,769 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.