The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hershey were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 131.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock valued at $206,868,769. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $202.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

