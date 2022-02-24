The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.27. 35,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $317.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

