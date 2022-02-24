The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BATRA opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $268.65 million, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $3,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 419,305 shares of company stock valued at $22,622,175 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

