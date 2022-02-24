The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.