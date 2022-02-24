The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LSXMA opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
