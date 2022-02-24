The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 763,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 892,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTY stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $441.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 434,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,611,531.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,138,483 shares of company stock worth $6,616,082. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

