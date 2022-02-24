The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $439,000 Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.