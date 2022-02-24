The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HTLD opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.