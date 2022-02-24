The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $904.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.
Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
