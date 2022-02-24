The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,599 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of CRNX opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $872.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $971,585 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

