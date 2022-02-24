The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,746 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.54. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.