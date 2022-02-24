The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.67. The company had a trading volume of 115,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

