The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $259.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

