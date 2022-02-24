The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-$1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.570-$1.990 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.64. 24,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

