The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $8.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.82. 9,835,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.