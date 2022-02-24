Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,215. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $686.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.