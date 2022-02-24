Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.
NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 125,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $704.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.