Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 125,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $704.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

