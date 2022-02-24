TheStreet Downgrades Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

