TheStreet Downgrades Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.17.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
