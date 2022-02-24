Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,440 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 382.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

