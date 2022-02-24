Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $313.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.63 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

