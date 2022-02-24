Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.45 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $112.80 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.79 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.91.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSD. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $755,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

