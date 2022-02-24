TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.