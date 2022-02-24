TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Gordon Haskett

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,220. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.