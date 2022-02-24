TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

